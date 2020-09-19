UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Belarus Warns to Consider Tikhanovskaya's Meeting With EU Foreign Ministers Meddling

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The participation of former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in the upcoming meeting of EU foreign ministers next week will amount to interference in Belarus' internal affairs, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Saturday.

EU foreign ministers are scheduled to convene this upcoming Monday in Brussels. Tikhanovskaya's press secretary Anna Krasulina has confirmed the Lithuanian-exiled Belarusian ex-presidential candidate's attendance.

"It could certainly be funny and curious if it were not so sad. It is quite obvious, in fact, that such actions, if any, are an impudent and open interference in the internal affairs of our country and a complete disrespect for its citizens," Glaz said.

"Why holding any elections at all if it is possible to simply appoint someone all the way convenient from abroad and pretend building a relationship with them?" the spokesman said.

If the meeting ends up taking place with Tikhanovskaya's participation, Glaz said there would be no need left to prove that "a course to undermine Belarus' sovereignty is being implemented."

"Of course, our principled and understandable position on this matter has already been communicated to the EU envoy in Minsk, as well as to the relevant persons in Brussels," the spokesman added.

