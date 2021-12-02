UrduPoint.com

Belarusian President Lukashenko Says Not Going To Leave Big Politics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 11:10 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti that he is not going to leave big politics.

When asked whether he would like to go down in history, the Belarusian leader said he had not thought about it.

"I do not think about it because I am not going to leave that big politics, which is, unfortunately, difficult," Lukashenko said.

More Stories From World

