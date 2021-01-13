Belgium to Repatriate 20 COVID-19 Infected Troops From Niger - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Belgium will admit back 20 soldiers deployed to Niger through military operation New Nero as they tested positive for the coronavirus, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"About 20 soldiers positive for COVID-19 will be repatriated from Niger (Maradi) where they have been since October as part of the bilateral operation New Nero.

As a precautionary measure, around 30 soldiers exposed to high-risk contacts will also return to Belgium," the ministry's statement read.

The statement specified that the next military delegation is scheduled to arrive on the site later in January.

In 2017, the Belgian army launched Operation New Nero in the Western African nation, designed to train Nigerien troops and assist them in the fight against terrorist groups and other security threats in the country.