MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) La Grange Park in Geneva will host the much-anticipated summit of the Russian and US leaders, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, which is set to take place next week, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Thursday.

"The iconic Villa La Grange will host Presidents Biden and Putin on June 16. Switzerland thanks the two countries for the trust expressed by choosing #Geneva," the department tweeted.