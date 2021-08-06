UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin Unsure If Foreigners With Russian, Chinese Vaccines Covered Under New Policy

Fri 06th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

Biden Admin Unsure if Foreigners With Russian, Chinese Vaccines Covered Under New Policy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The Biden administration has yet to decide whether foreign visitors to the US with a Russian or Chinese COVID vaccine will be eligible for entry under a policy that would mandate vaccines for foreigners entering the country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"It's a really great question, we're just not at a point where the process has concluded. When it concludes, we will provide more details to everyone about what they would need to expect, and what they would require, and what they would need," Psaki said in response to a question about whether visitors with Chinese and Russian vaccines are covered.

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said earlier on Thursday that the vaccination requirement for foreign travelers has yet to be entirely worked out, but that it will be a phased approach.

A spike in cases caused by the emergent Delta variant of the virus has caused lawmakers to begin reconsidering new public health policies as it relates to vaccines, masks, and social distancing. Employees and contractors across the Federal government have recently been asked to either attest to vaccination status or wear a mask upon returning to offices.

