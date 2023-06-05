Biden Admin. Working With Congress to Send $37Mln in Cyber Aid to Ukraine - State Dept.

The Biden administration is working with Congress to send an additional $37 million in cyber aid to Ukraine following another round of the US-Ukraine Cyber Dialogue that took place in Tallinn, Estonia earlier this month, the US State Department said on Monday

"The United States and Ukraine met on June 1, 2023 in Tallinn, Estonia to re-convene the U.S.-Ukraine Cyber Dialogue, an annual discussion on cyber policy issues. During the dialogue, the United States delegation reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to support Ukraine's cyber defense in the face of Russia's unprovoked invasion.

As part of this support, the United States is working with Congress to deliver an additional $37 million in cyber assistance to Ukraine...," the State Department said in a press release.

The new assistance would bring the total amount of US cyber aid for Ukraine to $82 million since February 2022, and to over $120 million since 2016, the release added.

In May, the US Department of Defense issued its new 2023 cyber strategy and said that the document is partially informed by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and defines the ways in which the US military will act in cyberspace amid an increased number of threats.