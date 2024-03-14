Biden And Trump Gird For Marathon White House Race
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Eight months ahead of the US presidential election, the campaign moves from the parties' nominating contests to the trench warfare of what promises to be one of the longest, most brutal head-to-head showdowns in memory.
President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump -- the oldest pair of nominees in history -- emerged this week from a Primary season that has inflicted battle scars on both, raising questions over their judgment and mental acuity.
The 81-year-old incumbent Democrat and his Republican foe, 77, see their rematch on November 5 as an existential moment for America and have spent months trading deeply personal insults in a bruising start to the campaign.
Both are unpopular with large sections of a populace wary of handing the keys to the most powerful office in the world to men born closer to the inauguration of Civil War hero Ulysses S. Grant than to November's election.
Trump -- who never left the political stage after defeat in 2020 and has since amassed four criminal indictments -- is likely to be dividing his time between his signature rallies and court appearances.
"It's clearly a different election this time around -- you could argue both Biden and Trump are weaker, and it's a matter of relative weakness -- but with a long eight months of unknowns in the way," said Joshua Darr, a political analyst and communications professor at Syracuse University in New York.
- 'Age matters' -
The earliest both major parties picked their nominees was in 2000, when George W. Bush and Al Gore were named 243 days before the election. The 2024 campaign is set to be just six days shorter.
Its duration presents unique challenges to strategists looking to manage the candidates' stamina and nervous of election fatigue among voters.
Trump would take Biden's record as the oldest president in history were he to succeed in November and stay the course for a full second term, yet the age issue has been lopsided -- threatening Biden more than his rival.
Trump's gaffes at campaign rallies -- where he regularly confuses Names, places and history -- have paled beside a special counsel report that called Biden an "elderly man with a poor memory."
"Age matters. Biden looks older in 2024 compared to 2020, and he is working hard to dispel the notion that he is past his prime," said political historian Mike Cullinane, of Dickinson State University in North Dakota.
The 2024 cycle -- including down-ballot races -- is expected to be the most expensive ever, according to US media citing political ad buys, with total spending likely to exceed $10 billion.
It has been shaped by worries over inflation, surging illegal immigration, anger over the erosion of abortion access and threats to the liberal world order, both domestic and foreign.
Recent Stories
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap
Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores
Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'
EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
CM Maryam vows strict action against corrupt mafias in govt hospitals
PM,CM meeting to bring positive changes: Musadik Malik
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz pays surprise visit to PIC
Methane emissions from energy sector rose in 2023: IEA
More Stories From World
-
TikTok devotees say platform unfairly targeted for US ban14 minutes ago
-
Haiti's emboldened gangs could scuttle political solution24 minutes ago
-
Borussia Dortmund v PSV Eindhoven Champions League starting line-ups24 minutes ago
-
Sancho starts, Hummels and Can in defence for Dortmund against PSV24 minutes ago
-
AC Milan under the microscope as sale to RedBird probed34 minutes ago
-
Atletico Madrid v Inter Milan Champions League starting line-ups34 minutes ago
-
Griezmann returns for Atletico's Champions League showdown with Inter34 minutes ago
-
Dutch far-right firebrand Wilders says won't be PM44 minutes ago
-
US House easily passes TikTok ban bill as eyes turn to Senate1 hour ago
-
Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 122 hours ago
-
Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'2 hours ago
-
EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine2 hours ago