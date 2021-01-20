UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden 'Cares Deeply' About UK, London Could Be In 'Very Strong Position' - Shadow Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden cherishes relations with the United Kingdom, which can help the latter to find itself "in a very strong position," Labour Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy told LBC, hours before the Donald Trump successor's inauguration.

"The first phone call that Joe Biden made to a foreign leader was to the UK prime minister.

He cares deeply about Britain, he values those ties, his family in Ireland has close ties with the United Kingdom. And he would want to have this relationship despite all these misgivings about Boris Johnson in particular on a personal level," Nandy said.

She added that "we could see ourselves in a very strong position" if the UK cabinet chooses to end this "decade of global retreat."

The shadow secretary also described outgoing President Trump's time in office as the "darkest most divisive period of my lifetime."

