Biden Has Bone Fracture, Doctor Says After Team Announces Joe Twisted Ankle

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Joe Biden, 78, has bone fractures in his foot, his doctor Kevin O'Connor said after Biden's transition team announced that Joe had twisted his ankle while playing with his dog.

"Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden's lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks," Dr. O'Connor said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, O'Connor said in a statement that Biden had "sustained a sprain of his right foot," but initial X-rays showed "no obvious fracture."

Biden's transition team announced in a statement on Sunday that Biden slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his dog Major on Saturday.

The team said Biden was going to an orthopedist on Sunday.

Major US media outlets have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. Election officials in several of the most crucial battleground states have already certified his victory. Biden declared victory in a national address, but so has US President Donald Trump, who said his victory was stolen via massive fraud and impropriety.

Trump has sought recounts in several states and filed lawsuits in state and Federal courts, saying only legal votes should be counted and illegal votes should be discarded. Some states have said they found no evidence of substantial fraud and irregularities.