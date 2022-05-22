Biden Signs New Baby Formula Act to Help People Amid Shortages

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) US President Joe Biden has signed legislation that should help alleviate baby formula shortages in the United States.

"Today I signed the Access to Baby Formula Act of 2022. This allows for certain program requirements in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children to be waived so people can more easily access the infant formula that they need," Biden said on social media on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration said the US was transporting 1.5 million eight-ounce bottles of infant formula from Switzerland to Indiana to help alleviate the shortages in the United States.

On Wednesday, the White House announced that the Biden administration invoked the Defense Production Act to boost production of infant formula and to use US military cargo airplanes in order to expedite overseas shipments of the product.

Abbott Nutrition - the largest infant formula manufacturer in the US - said on Monday that it reached a deal with the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) to resume production of its infant formula in the US state of Michigan after it was shut down by the Federal government over contamination concerns.