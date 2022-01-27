UrduPoint.com

Biden To Address US On Supreme Court Justice's Retirement

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 10:17 PM

President Joe Biden will meet with outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Thursday and address the nation on the judge's decision to retire, the White House announced

The exit of Breyer, who is 83, gives Biden a likely smooth opportunity to name a replacement to the lifelong seat on the Supreme Court while his Democratic Party retains control of the Senate.

"The president will deliver remarks on the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will also attend," the White House said.

The event, scheduled for 12:30 pm (1730 GMT), will be Breyer's first public engagement following news of his decision on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court is currently split between six conservatives and three liberals. Biden will now be able to nominate another liberal-leaning jurist to the court, maintaining the balance.

Breyer had been under pressure from liberals to leave in time for Biden to get his nominee through the Senate before November's midterm elections, when Republicans are in a strong position to win majorities in Congress and would then control the approval process.

