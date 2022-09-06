President Joe Biden will call new British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, after she officially took over from Boris Johnson, the White House said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden will call new British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, after she officially took over from Boris Johnson, the White House said.

"He's planning to call her to congratulate her," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Biden tweeted "I look forward to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close cooperation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression." Jean-Pierre said Biden would press for London to protect the Northern Ireland peace deal known as the Good Friday Agreement from being disrupted by Britain's exit from the European Union.

"He has been clear about his continued interest in Northern Ireland," she said. "Our priority remains protecting the gains of the... Good Friday Agreement and preserving peace, stability and prosperity" for Northern Ireland.

Jean-Pierre said Biden was also "working closely with our allies," including Britain, on the growing energy crisis in Europe after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Moscow is "weaponizing energy," she said.