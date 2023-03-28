UrduPoint.com

Biden To Meet With Argentinian President Fernandez On Wednesday - Kirby

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 11:26 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden is going to host Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez at the White House for bilateral talks on Wednesday, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Tuesday

"Tomorrow, President Biden will meet with President Alberto Fernandez of Argentina here at the White House," said Kirby during a press briefing.

It was also reported earlier this week that the two leaders will discuss advancement in areas of mutual national interest including critical minerals, climate change, space, and technology.

The one-on-one meeting, which was initially slated to take place eight months ago but was postponed when Biden tested positive for Covid-19, is expected to last around 90 minutes.

