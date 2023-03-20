Biden, Xi Call Not Scheduled, But Biden Wants to Speak to Chinese President - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) A phone call between US President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping is not scheduled yet, but the American leader still wants to speak to his Chinese counterpart, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"It has not been scheduled, but the President very much wants to have another conversation with President Xi. It is really important to keep these lines of communication open," Kirby told CNN.