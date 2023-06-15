UrduPoint.com

Bill Gates' Charity Fund Resumes Collaboration With China

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Bill Gates' Charity Fund Resumes Collaboration With China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The Gates Foundation of microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said on Thursday it resumed its cooperation with Beijing's municipal government and Tsinghua University in the field of health care, planning to invest $50 million over the next five years.

The US billionaire is on a visit to Beijing. On Thursday, he visited the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute (GHDDI), a nonprofit developing new drugs for communicable diseases.

"The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today announced a renewed collaboration with the Beijing Municipal Government and Tsinghua University to support the GHDDI in its efforts to improve health outcomes worldwide through lifesaving therapies for infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and malaria, which disproportionately affect the world's poorest," the foundation said in a statement.

Over the next five years the Gates Foundation will provide the GHDDI with $50 million, which will be matched by the Beijing government, while Tsinghua University will support the nonprofit by providing research platforms, translating research discovery and developing talent, the statement read.

This is Gates' first visit to China since 2019. His plan is to meet with partners that have worked with his foundation on global health and development issues.

Related Topics

World Drugs China Visit Bill Gates Beijing 2019 Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Philippines with invitation t ..

7 minutes ago
 Digitalization Milestone Achieved: IPO-Pakistan & ..

Digitalization Milestone Achieved: IPO-Pakistan & PITB Introduce Online Trademar ..

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation ..

Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation At Cyclone Effected Areas Of S ..

30 minutes ago
 Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese ..

Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023 ..

35 minutes ago
 Startup Genome and Hub71 launch 2023 Global Startu ..

Startup Genome and Hub71 launch 2023 Global Startup Ecosystem report

37 minutes ago
 DoH, Mass General Brigham, and ICGD collaborate to ..

DoH, Mass General Brigham, and ICGD collaborate to advance life sciences researc ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.