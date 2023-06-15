Bill Gates' Charity Fund Resumes Collaboration With China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The Gates Foundation of microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said on Thursday it resumed its cooperation with Beijing's municipal government and Tsinghua University in the field of health care, planning to invest $50 million over the next five years.

The US billionaire is on a visit to Beijing. On Thursday, he visited the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute (GHDDI), a nonprofit developing new drugs for communicable diseases.

"The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today announced a renewed collaboration with the Beijing Municipal Government and Tsinghua University to support the GHDDI in its efforts to improve health outcomes worldwide through lifesaving therapies for infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and malaria, which disproportionately affect the world's poorest," the foundation said in a statement.

Over the next five years the Gates Foundation will provide the GHDDI with $50 million, which will be matched by the Beijing government, while Tsinghua University will support the nonprofit by providing research platforms, translating research discovery and developing talent, the statement read.

This is Gates' first visit to China since 2019. His plan is to meet with partners that have worked with his foundation on global health and development issues.