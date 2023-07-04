Bishkek to Host Next Meeting of SCO Heads of Government October 25-26 - Kyrgyz President

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The next meeting of the heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries will be held in Bishkek from October 25-26, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Tuesday.

