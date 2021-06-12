Blinken Congratulates Russian Citizens on Russia National Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday congratulated the Russian citizens on the Russia National Day celebrated on June 12.

"On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the citizens of Russia as you celebrate Russia Day. This holiday marks the significant step Russia made on June 12, 1991, when it held its first free, open, and fair elections, and adopted the Declaration of Russian State Sovereignty," Blinken said in a statement.

The secretary of state went on to reaffirm the United States' will to actively engage with the Russian government "in the interest of promoting a more stable and predictable bilateral relationship.

"

"Likewise, we remain steadfastly committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to build on the aspirations outlined in the Declaration of Russian State Sovereignty and their desire to work together with the international community and cooperate peacefully on matters of global concern," Blinken noted.

The US-Russia summit is scheduled for Wednesday and will take place amid heightened tensions in relations between Moscow and Washington and ties have significantly deteriorated after the inauguration of Joe Biden in January. Biden will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.