Blinken, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Restarting US Food Assistance - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 11:50 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the possibility of restarting US food assistance to the African country, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Friday

In June, the United States announced it suspended food aid to Ethiopia after US officials uncovered widespread theft in the country.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on advancing peace, prosperity, and stability in Ethiopia," Miller said in a press release. "The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed establishing a humanitarian aid distribution system with strengthened oversight to meet the shared goal of restarting food aid as soon as possible.

More than 20 million people in Ethiopia depend on food assistance, according to media reports.

Moreover, Blinken noted progress in Ethiopia's efforts to implement the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in northern Ethiopia, but expressed concern regarding the situations in the Amhara and Oromo regions.

Regarding the Horn of Africa, Miller said Blinken affirmed full US support for a diplomatic resolution on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and expressed appreciation for Ahmed's leadership in regional efforts to resolve the crisis in Sudan.

