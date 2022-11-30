(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on the sidelines of the NATO ministerial meeting in Romania to discuss Ukraine's energy infrastructure needs and resilience amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bucharest," the press release said. "The two discussed outcomes of meetings - including with G7-plus partners - on Ukraine's immediate energy infrastructure needs, as well as building long-term energy security and resilience in Ukraine.

During the meeting, Blinken reiterated the US commitment to provide Ukraine with air defense and other defense and deterrence capabilities against Russia, according to the release.

Earlier on Wednesday, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, discussed with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan the provision of aid to Ukraine during the winter season in a phone call, a release said.

On Tuesday at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Kuleba urged western countries to intensify their deliveries of generators and other energy equipment to Ukraine following Russia's airstrikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.