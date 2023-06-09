Blinken Planning to Visit China As Soon as Next Week - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to potentially visit China as soon as next week, Politico reported citing two people familiar with matter.

The report said on Thursday that the State Department is still working on finalizing details.

In February, an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon flew across the continental United States, including near sensitive military sites. President Joe Biden authorized the US military to shoot down the balloon over the Atlantic Ocean and recover the wreckage for further analysis. China maintains that the balloon was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research.

The balloon incident prompted Blinken to cancel a previously scheduled trip to China