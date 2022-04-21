Blinken Tells Yemen Governing Council Chief Lasting Ceasefire Must Be Secured - State Dept

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a conversation with Yemeni Presidential Governing Council head Dr. Rashad al-Alimi emphasized the importance of establishing an effective and transparent government and securing a lasting ceasefire, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday

"Secretary Blinken congratulated President al-Alimi on his new position and welcomed the gathering in Aden this week of the Council, Cabinet, House of Representatives, and Shura Council," Price said. "The Secretary underscored the importance of an effective and transparent government that advances efforts to end the Yemeni conflict and protects human rights.

"

Price said Blinken pledged the United States' support for the ongoing truce and the opportunity to provide relief to the people of the conflict-torn nation by easing the movement of people and goods, including fuel.

"He further stressed the importance of opening roads to Taiz and other areas," Price said. "The Secretary underscored the need to seize the momentum from these positive developments to secure a lasting ceasefire and a comprehensive peace process."

On Tuesday, the Yemen Presidential Governing Council was sworn in before the country's parliament in the southern Yemeni capital city of Aden, becoming a full-fledged authority on the internationally recognized territories, in a ceremony broadcast by Al-Arabiya tv.