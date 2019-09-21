UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bloody Weekend For Crime-plagued Israeli Arab Towns

Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:46 PM

Bloody weekend for crime-plagued Israeli Arab towns

Israeli police Saturday were probing four shooting deaths within 24 hours in Arab Israeli towns, following elections in which Arab candidates said violent crime was a top campaign issue

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Israeli police Saturday were probing four shooting deaths within 24 hours in Arab Israeli towns, following elections in which Arab candidates said violent crime was a top campaign issue.

Police said that at around midnight in the Bedouin town of Basmat Tabun, northwest of Nazareth, two residents were shot dead and a third badly wounded in what was believed to be part of a dispute between local families.

"Police are investigating the circumstances," a police statement said without giving details.

Maariv newspaper, quoting witnesses, said a young man had burst into a wedding party and opened fire at guests.

In another incident, police said a 38-year-old man was shot dead Friday while driving near the small Arab town of Yasif, likewise in northern Israel.

Also on Friday, police reported a man in his 30s found shot dead in a car in the village of Musmus, about 30 miles (48 kilometres) away.

Police gave no further information and a court order barred publication of details of both the Musmus and Yasif killings.

Israel's Arab parties, running under a Joint List alliance, emerged from Tuesday's general election as an important force.

Provisional official results gave them 13 seats -- the third-largest in Israel's 120 member parliament, ahead of final results to be announced on Wednesday.

Joint List leader Ayman Odeh tweeted on Saturday that addressing the violence endemic in many Israeli Arab communities would be his top priority.

"The elections are over but the crime epidemic in Arab society continues," he wrote. "Four people murdered within 24 hours." "This is the first issue we will address. We have no choice but to bring security back to the streets and live in an arms-free society."Police on Saturday reported another overnight shooting incident, although without fatalities, in the northern Bedouin village of Kammaneh.

"Police carrying out an operation in Kammaneh before dawn came under fire and one officer was slightly wounded," a statement said, adding that four suspects were arrested.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Israel Parliament Marriage Car Young Nazareth Man Alliance From Top Arab Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

46 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

46 minutes ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.