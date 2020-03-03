UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BMW Previews 'i4' Tesla Challenger

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:13 PM

BMW previews 'i4' Tesla challenger

BMW on Tuesday presented its "i4" electric concept car set for release in 2021, as Germany's high-end manufacturers scramble to offer drivers a credible alternative to Tesla

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :BMW on Tuesday presented its "i4" electric concept car set for release in 2021, as Germany's high-end manufacturers scramble to offer drivers a credible alternative to Tesla.

Boasting a sleek silhouette and mammoth front grille, Munich-based BMW claims the new car will offer a range of 600 kilometres (370 miles) measured under the European Union's WLTP standard.

Years after its pioneering i3 battery-powered compact failed to achieve the hoped-for breakthrough, so far the storied carmaker has no equivalent to Tesla's mass-market "Model 3" on sale.

"This kind of car, a sporty BMW sedan, does not exist with electric power on the market today," chief executive Oliver Zipse said in a telephone conference.

Executives say the i4 will be profitable -- not always a given in the low-margin battery-powered car business.

It is one of a slew of electric models planned for the coming years as carmakers look to escape tighter EU carbon emissions limits, which bear hefty fines.

"We already have half a million BMW electric cars on the roads and we want to double that number by the end of the year," Zipse said.

Related Topics

Business European Union Car Germany Sale Market BMW Tesla Million

Recent Stories

UAE launches first Arab World smartphone app for s ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed expresses UAE’s solidarity wit ..

16 minutes ago

Tottenham's Lloris to miss FA Cup tie against Norw ..

3 minutes ago

Catalan exile still hopes for new independence vot ..

3 minutes ago

Only one percent of China coronavirus cases withou ..

3 minutes ago

Senate body calls for 24 hours trade at Chaman Gat ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.