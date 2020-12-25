UrduPoint.com
Boat Capsizes In Lake Albert, Killing 26: Ugandan Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 09:09 PM

Boat capsizes in Lake Albert, killing 26: Ugandan official

At least 26 people died when their boat sank on Lake Albert, which marks the border between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ugandan officials told AFP on Friday

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :At least 26 people died when their boat sank on Lake Albert, which marks the border between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ugandan officials told AFP on Friday.

"The boat had over 50 people on board, 26 bodies have been recovered, 21 people were rescued," local official Ashraf Oromo said following the accident on Wednesday.

