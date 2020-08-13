UrduPoint.com
Bob Woodward's New Book To Reveal Personal Letters Between Trump, Kim Jong Un - Publisher

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The new book, Rage, by investigative journalist and The Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward will reveal the details of the personal correspondence between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to the book description on the website of Simon & Schuster.

"Woodward obtained 25 personal letters exchanged between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that have not been public before. Kim describes the bond between the two leaders as out of a 'fantasy film,' as the two leaders engage in an extraordinary diplomatic minuet," the description read.

According to the publisher, the book is based on interviews with firsthand witnesses, as well as participants' notes, emails, diaries, calendars and confidential documents.

It will provide readers with "stunning new details about early national security decisions and operations and Trump's moves as he faces a global pandemic, economic disaster and racial unrest."

Woodward's first book about Trump, "Fear: Trump in the White House," was released back in September 2018 and became the bestseller in the US. Commenting on the book, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that it contained fabricated stories, many from disgruntled employees.

Rage's release is scheduled for September 15.

Bob Woodward is one of the journalists who investigated the Watergate scandal, which resulted in the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1974.

