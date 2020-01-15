UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Delivery Of Commercial Jets Lowest In More Than 10 Years

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:14 PM

Boeing delivery of commercial jets lowest in more than 10 years

Top U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing Company said Tuesday it delivered a total of 380 commercial airplanes in 2019, its lowest number since 2008

SAN FRANCISCO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Top U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing Company said Tuesday it delivered a total of 380 commercial airplanes in 2019, its lowest number since 2008.

Boeing lost 87 orders for commercial planes last year, meaning cancellations outnumbered new purchases in 2019. It delivered just 79 commercial jets, including nine Boeing 737 planes, in the fourth quarter of last year.

Its total deliveries in 2019 fell by 53 percent compared with the previous year, when the company delivered 806 jets to its customers around the world.

The company's poor sales record has been attributed mainly to the 737 MAX crisis, after two MAX jets were involved in two fatal crashes in October 2018 and March 2019.

The two crashes killed a total of 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

All MAX aircraft have been grounded globally since March 2019, with their return to service delayed several times after Boeing failed to obtain certified approval from U.S. Federal regulators.

Boeing produced about 400 MAX airplanes throughout 2019, though they were not delivered to customers and remain sitting idle in the company's storage facilities.

Last month, Boeing decided to temporarily halt production of the 737 MAX, partly as federal regulators extended the certification process of the troubled jets into 2020.

Related Topics

World Poor Company Indonesia Ethiopia March October 2018 2019 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

UAE to save AED11 billion through Blockchain imple ..

16 minutes ago

ANF challenges Rana Sana Ullah’s bail before SC

16 minutes ago

Putin Says to Introduce High-Speed Internet Throug ..

2 minutes ago

NAVTTC to establish 50 smart class rooms with supp ..

2 minutes ago

VC emphasizes imparting education in mother tongue ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Should Remain Strong Presidentia ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.