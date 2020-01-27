UrduPoint.com
Bolivia's Acting Leader Jeanine Anez Asks Government To Resign - Communications Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:10 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Acting Bolivian leader Jeanine Anez has requested that the country's ministers resign, saying that a new cabinet would be formed in the near future, Bolivia's Communications Ministry said in a statement.

"The president decided to request the resignation of all the ministers to face this new stage of a democratic transition," the Sunday statement says.

According to the release, a new government will be formed "in the shortest possible time" to continue working on objectives put forward at the start of the current administration's work.

Earlier on Sunday, Bolivia's Communications Minister Roxana Lizarraga resigned saying that the transition government was starting to make the same mistakes as the government of former President Evo Morales.

Morales stepped down in November of last year, after a controversial presidential election. Most of Bolivia's senior officials resigned in his wake. The power in the country was assumed by the opposition vice-speaker of the senate, Jeanine Anez. Morales, who has fled to Mexico, called the recent events in Bolivia a coup.

Last week, Anez voiced her plans to run for president in the upcoming election scheduled for May 3.

