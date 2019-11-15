(@imziishan)

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Rosario Murillo, the vice president of Nicaragua, welcomed Diego Pary, former Foreign Minister of Bolivia, upon his arrival in Nicaragua, media reported on Thursday.

"We are proud to host the Foreign Minister of the undefeated people of Bolivia in Nicaragua," Murillo said, as quoted by the El Deber news outlet.

Pary, alongside with most of the country's ministers, including Interior Minister Carlos Romero and Defense Minister Javier Eduardo Zavaleta Lopez, have stepped down following the resignation of ex-President Evo Morales on Sunday.

Bolivia plunged into crisis following the presidential election on October 20, which saw Morales secure his fourth term in office.

However, the opposition refused to accept the vote results, citing alleged irregularities in vote-counting procedures, which were subsequently confirmed by the Organization of American States. The developments prompted mass protests that turned violent.

The Bolivian armed forces joined in on the calls for Morales to step down, saying this was necessary to ensure order in the country. Following his resignation, Morales left for Mexico after being granted political asylum there.