Bomb threat at US Supreme Court ahead of Biden inaugural

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :A bomb threat was made to the US Supreme Court Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as president, but nothing was found by security personnel, the court said.

"The court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out, and the building is not being evacuated," said high court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg.

The court is located next to the US Capitol, where Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, former presidents and top officials were gathering for the presidential inauguration ceremony.

The US capital city is on high alert for threats after the violent assault on the Capitol on January 6 by supporters of departing President Donald trump, who rejected Biden's election win.