Border Guard Units To Be Created In Hungary Due To Migrant Crisis On Border With Serbia

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2022 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Hungary plans to create border guard units to help the police and military in connection with the increased tension on the southern border, head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's office Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday.

"The situation on the southern border is rapidly changing in the negative direction. For the same period last year, there were 47,000 violators on the southern section of the border, this year - 110,000... Approximately 4,000 border guards will be hired within the home office. Border protection will be carried out in cooperation with the police, this will unload the military. Budget funds will be provided from the national defense fund," Gulyas said at a government briefing broadcast by M1.

According to Gulyas, the selection criteria for the units, which will be commanded by experienced police officers, will be determined next week.

Last week, mayor of the Serbian city of Subotica Stevan Bakic said that a shootout between migrants on the border of Serbia and Hungary resulted in one person killed and seven injured. According to Szijjarto, migrants are becoming more aggressive, with the European Union and US billionaire George Soros, who encourage illegal migration, being responsible for the damage from their crimes.

After the 2015 migration crisis in Europe, the Hungarian authorities began to pursue tough policies on migrants and refugees who cross the country's borders, which were criticized by humanitarian agencies of the UN and the EU.

