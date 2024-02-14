Boult Recalled For New Zealand T20 Series Against Australia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) New Zealand strike bowler Trent Boult was recalled Wednesday for the Twenty20 international series against Australia but the hosts will be without Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell.
Boult is in a 14-man squad for the three-match series but only available for the last two games in Auckland, with fellow veteran seamer Tim Southee to play just the opening game, in Wellington on February 21.
The 34-year-old Boult has been infrequently selected for international duty since being released from his New Zealand central contract in August 2022, allowing him to play in more domestic T20 leagues.
He played in New Zealand's 50-over World Cup campaign last year and is likely to be in line for selection at the T20 World Cup in June despite having not played a T20I in 15 months.
The Black Caps are without two of their most accomplished batsmen, with Williamson to miss the series on paternity leave while Mitchell is recovering from an injured foot.
Their places are taken by Rachin Ravindra and all-rounder Josh Clarkson, who could make his T20I debut.
Mitchell Santner is retained as captain after leading the Black Caps to a 4-1 home series win over Pakistan in January.
Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult
