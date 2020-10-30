UrduPoint.com
Brazilian Citizen Among Victims Of Stabbing Attack In Nice - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 07:40 AM

Brazilian Citizen Among Victims of Stabbing Attack in Nice - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) A Brazilian citizen was killed during the Thursday stabbing attack in the southern French city of Nice, Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo said.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of a 44-year-old Brazilian citizen, a mother of three children, who is one of the victims of the brutal attack committed by a terrorist at the Notre-Dame church in Nice," Araujo wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

On Thursday morning, a suspect killed three people in the Notre-Dame cathedral in Nice.

The attack took place following French President Emmanuel Macron's pledge to target radical islam in the wake of the October 16 beheading of Samuel Paty, a history teacher based near Paris. Paty was killed after reportedly showing caricatures depicting the Islamic prophet Mohammad in class.

The attack in Nice was followed by a knife-stabbing attempt in France's southeastern city of Avignon and another one at the French Consulate in Saudi Arabia.

