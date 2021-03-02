UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian Governors Slam President For Raising Tensions Amid Fight Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:40 AM

Brazilian Governors Slam President for Raising Tensions Amid Fight Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The governors of 16 of 26 Brazil's states have published a letter that condemns the actions of President Jair Bolsonaro aimed at raising tensions with Brazil's states amid the crisis that the country faced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governors issued the letter in response to Bolsonaro's criticism over their alleged misuse of funds that the central government allocated to the states.

"In the midst of the global pandemic that, perhaps, is unprecedented in its scale in history, and the grave economic and social crisis, it seems that the priority is to cause confrontation .

.. and the further disruption of the Federal cooperation that is necessary for the benefit of the population," the letter said as quoted by the O Tempo newspaper.

The governors added that the president should focus on the vaccination campaign to protect Brazilian citizens rather than destabilize the political situation.

The Latin American country comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and India. The nation has registered more than 10.5 million cases of the disease and over 254,000 fatalities, according to the health ministry.

Related Topics

India Brazil United States Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meeting of Arab League Council

12 minutes ago

UAE to chair AL&#039;s Permanent Committee for Leg ..

12 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Israeli Pre ..

1 hour ago

Vaccine will not keep people safe, basic public he ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

2 hours ago

Swiss diagnostic service provider Unilabs expands ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.