Brazilian Governors Slam President for Raising Tensions Amid Fight Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The governors of 16 of 26 Brazil's states have published a letter that condemns the actions of President Jair Bolsonaro aimed at raising tensions with Brazil's states amid the crisis that the country faced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governors issued the letter in response to Bolsonaro's criticism over their alleged misuse of funds that the central government allocated to the states.

"In the midst of the global pandemic that, perhaps, is unprecedented in its scale in history, and the grave economic and social crisis, it seems that the priority is to cause confrontation .

.. and the further disruption of the Federal cooperation that is necessary for the benefit of the population," the letter said as quoted by the O Tempo newspaper.

The governors added that the president should focus on the vaccination campaign to protect Brazilian citizens rather than destabilize the political situation.

The Latin American country comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and India. The nation has registered more than 10.5 million cases of the disease and over 254,000 fatalities, according to the health ministry.