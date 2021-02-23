(@FahadShabbir)

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Brazilian prosecutors have launched an investigation into the alleged illegal use of resources and criminal inaction in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic against Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello.

The document about the start of the probe says the prosecutor's office intended to investigate "alleged administrative violations" attributed to the minister.

The alleged violations include the use of government resources to purchase drugs that have been "repeatedly challenged by the scientific community" for their effectiveness in treating COVID-19, mismanagement of the pandemic budget and "alleged inaction" in the procurement of vaccines against the novel coronavirus.

The new investigation is civil in nature and may result in resignation or suspension of political rights. Earlier, a criminal investigation was opened against Pazuello in the Supreme Federal Court, which could lead to imprisonment.