BRICS Foreign Council Scheduled On UNGA Sidelines - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 05:10 PM

BRICS Foreign Council Scheduled on UNGA Sidelines - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) will hold a meeting on the margins of the 77th UN General Assembly's high-level week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"A traditional meeting of the foreign ministers of BRICS countries is scheduled on the sidelines of the high-level week of the General Assembly," Zakharova told a briefing.

Zakharova also noted that South Africa, as the incoming BRICS Chair for 2023, will host the meeting.

"The ministers will discuss a wide range of topical international issues, including the agenda of the 77th session of the General Assembly," Zakharova said, adding that the participants will review the cooperation within the BRICS strategic partnership framework, including the institutional development of the association.

The UNGA 77, which will run from September 13-27, with the high-level debate set to begin on September 20, marks the first in-person gathering of the body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

