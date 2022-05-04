Bulgaria to Provide Humanitarian, Military Aid to Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The Bulgarian Parliament on Wednesday adopted a resolution to provide humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine, including assistance to repair its military equipment, the Bulgarian news Agency (BTA) reported.

Three draft resolutions prepared by the ruling We Continue the Change alliance, the opposition GERB and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms parties were submitted for the first parliamentary session after the Easter recess, the BTA reported.

The media added that after a five-hour debate, the ruling party's resolution was adopted by 200-16 votes with one abstention. According to the resolution, Bulgaria will provide humanitarian, financial, military-technical assistance, including repairs of Ukrainian military equipment, in accordance with Ukraine's needs and Bulgaria's capabilities.

Rallies under the national Campaign for Peace and Neutrality were held in Sofia and other Bulgarian cities on Tuesday, with protesters demanding the government refrain from supporting any side in the Ukrainian conflict.

On April 28, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov discussed cooperation on the repair of Ukrainian military equipment at Bulgarian production facilities. Earlier, Petkov voiced opposition to the initiative of providing weapons to Kiev.