Bulgarian Lawmakers to Be Tested for COVID-19 After Case Reported in Parliament - Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) All lawmakers and staff of the Bulgarian parliament will undergo tests for the coronavirus after one parliamentarian was confirmed to have COVID-19, Bulgarian National Television reported on Wednesday, citing the speaker of parliament.

The legislative body was scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday to review the country's budget in light of the pandemic, but it was canceled after the news broke about lawmaker Hassan Ademov's diagnosis.

"I was advised that all lawmakers do the tests," parliamentary speaker Tsveta Karayancheva was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

She added that all employees, who were in contact with Ademov, will be tested for coronavirus on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, Bulgaria has registered 412 COVID-19 cases, eight of which were fatal.