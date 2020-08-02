UrduPoint.com
Bulgaria's Anti-Government Protesters Partially Block Road Link With Greece - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Anti-government protesters in Bulgaria have partially blocked the Е-79 international highway that links the country with Greece, national media reported on Sunday.

Protesters demand the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's cabinet as well as Chief Public Prosecutor Ivan Geshev.

According to the bTV channel, the protesters alternately let cars pass in one lane and then in the other. Police have arrived at the scene.

In addition, protesters keep paralyzing traffic between the cities of Stara Zagora and Haskovo for more than a day.

In the Bulgarian capital, demonstrators have blocked traffic in front of Sofia University, setting up a camp there, the third in the city.

Protests in Bulgaria have been ongoing since July 9. They began with a rally in Sofia in support of President Rumen Radev, who said back in February that he had lost confidence in the current government due to its failure to tackle corruption and enact major reforms. The president, a vocal critic of Borissov's government, has been accusing the prime minister of having ties with oligarchs.

The protests were triggered by a raid of Radev's office and the detention of two advisers on suspicion of abuse of influence and disclosure of state secrets. The president then called on the government and Geshev to resign.

