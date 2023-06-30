Open Menu

Burkina Faso Suspends Broadcasting Of French LCI For 3 Months - Council For Communication

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Burkina Faso Suspends Broadcasting of French LCI for 3 Months - Council for Communication

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The Superior Council for Communication (CSC) of Burkina Faso on Thursday barred French broadcaster La Chaine Info (LCI) from airing in the country for three months.

"Television programs of La Chaine Info, abbreviated LCI, are suspended for three months in the packages of all providers of paid audiovisual services from the moment of notification of this decision," CSC said in a statement published by Burkinabe broadcaster RTB.

The decision was made after LCI aired information about the alleged jihadist violence in Burkina Faso, which the authorities of the African country called "false," according to the document.

In April, the Burkinabe authorities expelled correspondents of French newspaper Liberation and the African branch of French newspaper Le Monde. In March, the authorities also barred the France 24 broadcaster from airing in the country. In December 2022, Burkina Faso suspended the airing of French broadcaster RFI.

In April, the Burkinabe authorities announced a general mobilization against radical jihadists. The country, located in Africa's Sahel, has been trying to contain their offensive, which has been going on since 2015.

