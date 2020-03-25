Cafes, Restaurants Should Be Closed in Moscow During Non-Working Week - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Wednesday all eating-out spots should be closed during the non-working week, adding that the city authorities would soon announce additional restrictions.

President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Wednesday that the entire nation would have paid holidays in the week starting March 30 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

According to Sobyanin, it is necessary to "consider additional measures for these holidays.

"We will consider these measures and tell you about them tomorrow, I hope," the mayor said as aired on tv Centre broadcaster, adding that the steps would concern food venues.

"I think food venues, available to everyone, should not be working during these days, restaurants, cafes and so on. Canteens sure, public restaurants no," the mayor said.

The mayor will consider closure of shopping malls with an exception for first-necessity stores and central parks.