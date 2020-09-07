UrduPoint.com
California Governor Declares State Of Emergency In Multiple Counties Amid Wildfires

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 10:00 AM

California Governor Declares State of Emergency in Multiple Counties Amid Wildfires

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued emergency proclamations for several counties amid wildfires that have burnt tens of thousands of acres, destroying homes and forcing thousands of people to evacuate.

"Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an emergency proclamation for the counties of Fresno, Madera and Mariposa due to the Creek Fire; for San Bernardino County due to the El Dorado Fire; and for San Diego County due to the Valley Fire," the governor's office said on Sunday.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), the Creek Fire has spread over 45,500 acres and is 0 percent contained.

The El Dorado Fire has burned 7,050 acres and is 5 percent contained, while the Valley Fire has spread over 5,350 acres and is 1 percent contained.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland National Forest said on Twitter on Sunday evening that the Valley Fire had spread over 9,850 acres, destroying at least 11 structures.

San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) has reported multiple power outages amid the California wildfires.

According to a Sunday update from Cal Fire, nearly 14,800 firefighters continue to battle 23 major fires and lightning complexes in California. Over 10,500 people remain evacuated.

Since August 15, California has seen over 900 wildfires, which have now burned over 1.6 million acres, according to Cal Fire. At least 8 people have died because of the fires and nearly 3,300 structures have been destroyed.

US President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for California on August 22. Newsom declared a statewide emergency on August 18.

