California Releases Manson Family Cult Member Leslie Van Houten On Parole - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Former member of the Charles Manson cult and convicted murderer Leslie Van Houten was released on parole after spending more than 50 years in prison, NBC news reported, citing officials.

Van Houten, who was convicted for the 1969 murders of Leno and Rosemary La Bianca at the hands of the Manson Family cult, was released after an initial death penalty ruling was reversed, the report said on Tuesday.

A California appeals court granted Van Houten eligibility for parole in May.

Members of the Manson Family cult, including Charles Manson, were convicted for a number of murders, notably that of actress Sharon Tate. Manson was never granted parole, and died in prison in 2017.

