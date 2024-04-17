Open Menu

Canada Budget Woos Young Voters, Asks Rich To Pay More

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 06:13 PM

The government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday unveiled a federal budget that seeks to woo young voters while asking the wealthy to pay higher taxes

Trailing his main rival, conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, by more than 10 points, Trudeau must rally support from the millennials and Gen Z voters who propelled him to power in 2015 to win elections expected next year.

At the same time, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has promised not to swell the nation's budget deficit while doling out tens of billions of dollars in additional social spending to help ease concerns about rising costs of living.

Most of the new spending is directed at education, housing and jobs -- all pressure points for young voters.

"For too many younger Canadians, particularly millennials and Gen Z, it feels like their hard work isn't paying off," Freeland said in the budget document.

"They're not getting the same deal their parents and grandparents did," she said, adding: "We must restore a fair chance for millennials and Gen Z."

Specifically, millennials and so-called Zoomers could benefit from extended student grants and loans, rent subsidies, a boost to work placement and summer jobs programs, a new youth mental health fund, and hep improve their coding skills.

The Liberal government also pledged amid a housing crunch to build an additional 3.87 million new homes by 2031 "at a pace and scale not seen since after the Second World War," Freeland said.

To do this, Ottawa will open up public lands for housing, convert federal offices to apartments, tax vacant properties and scale up modular housing.

New home prices fell slightly in March but not enough to offset a jump in mortgage interest costs that has sidelined many would-be first-time buyers.

Inflation came down from a recent high to 2.9 percent in the month, but it is still too high to bring relief in interest rates set by the Bank of Canada.

Nevertheless, Canada is expecting a "soft landing" this year and will avoid a recession due to slightly improved growth despite relatively high interest rates weighing on the economy, the budget said.

Economists surveyed by the government "expect the economy to avoid a recession," it said, forecasting growth of 0.7 percent this year and 1.9 percent in 2025 -- compared to 0.5 percent and 2.2 percent forecast in a November economic statement.

