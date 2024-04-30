Open Menu

Ecuador Embassy Raid Crossed Line, Top UN Court Told

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Ecuador embassy raid crossed line, top UN court told

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Ecuador's early April raid on Mexico's embassy to seize a former top Ecuadoran official crossed a line and set a dangerous precedent for global diplomatic relations, the UN's top court heard on Tuesday.

Ecuadoran security forces stormed the Mexican embassy in a late night raid on April 5 to arrest former vice president Jorge Glas, who is wanted on corruption charges and had been granted asylum by Mexico.

"There are lines in international law which should not be crossed," Mexico's representative told judges at the International Court of Justice.

"Regrettably, Ecuador has crossed that line," Alejandro Celorio Alcantara told the Hague-based court, where Mexico filed a case against Quito.

Quito's rare incursion on diplomatic territory sparked an international outcry, and led Mexico to break ties with Ecuador and pull its diplomats out of the country.

On Tuesday, Celorio warned the raid by special police forces -- of which images were shown in the courtroom -- set a "disconcerting" precedent.

"At the core of this case lies not only the egregious transgression against Mexico, but also the legal certainty of every other sovereign state, international organisation and tribunal in that sacrosanct principle that governs the inviolability of diplomatic premises," said Celorio.

The operation "created a disconcerting precedent that resonates throughout the international community," he added.

"The forceful entry... into our embassy and the egregious attack against our diplomatic personnel has to have consequences," Celorio later told reporters on the steps outside the opulent Peace Palace, home of the ICJ.

Ecuadoran officials did not make a statement, but will address judges on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Attack Corruption Police United Nations Quito Ecuador Mexico April Top Court

Recent Stories

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

14 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

3 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

4 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

4 hours ago
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

4 hours ago
 NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

5 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

18 hours ago

More Stories From World