Mohsin Naqvi To Visit Karachi Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2024 | 11:55 AM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Karachi today, where he will engage with key law enforcement agencies and stakeholders.
His agenda includes discussions on security strategies at the Sindh Rangers headquarters and high-level meetings with officials.
He would also visit the regional headquarters of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to reinforce the federal government’s commitment to enhancing security measures in the region.
Minister Naqvi will also chair a meeting at the FIA to address national security and counter-terrorism efforts.
The collaboration and coordination with various stakeholders will be emphasized to ensure the safety and security of Karachi and its residents.
