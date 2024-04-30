NAB Withdraws LNG Reference Against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2024 | 12:06 PM
Miftah Ismail and 15 others have also been acquitted in the case filed against them almost five years ago.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2024) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday withdrew the reference against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case.
Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana who was hearing the case approved the NAB request.
The decision also applied to other accused individuals including former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and fifteen others. Abbasi, who had been incarcerated along with Ismail, was released on bail by the Islamabad High Court in 2020.
The reference, filed on December 3, 2019, accused Abbasi of causing a loss of Rs21 billion to the national exchequer.
Recently, Abbasi has distanced himself from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and submitted paperwork to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the registration of his new political party.
He emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with neighboring Iran during his statements regarding the visit of the Iranian president to Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday
Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year
Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse
Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests
Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 175,700 cusecs water6 minutes ago
-
17 killed, 23 injured in KP due to rain related incidents: PDMA6 minutes ago
-
PNCA to organize art exhibition, book launch on May 66 minutes ago
-
Parents, Society cooperation vital to help eliminate polio virus: Dr Mukhtar26 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today41 minutes ago
-
Shumail Daud terms PM Shahbaz Sharif' visit to S.Arabia fruitful56 minutes ago
-
APHC affirms Pakistan as benefactor and ambassador of Kashmiris’ cause1 hour ago
-
PM satisfied as $1.1 bln final IMF tranche to bring in economic stability1 hour ago
-
Police seize smuggled shoes worth Rs. 3 million in raid2 hours ago
-
PM, Saudi Crown Prince agree to strengthen broad-based cooperation12 hours ago
-
PRCS strengthens collaborative efforts with UN to Advance Humanitarian Mission12 hours ago
-
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday13 hours ago