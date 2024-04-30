Open Menu

NAB Withdraws LNG Reference Against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2024 | 12:06 PM

Miftah Ismail and 15 others have also been acquitted in the case filed against them almost five years ago.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2024) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday withdrew the reference against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana who was hearing the case approved the NAB request.

The decision also applied to other accused individuals including former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and fifteen others. Abbasi, who had been incarcerated along with Ismail, was released on bail by the Islamabad High Court in 2020.

The reference, filed on December 3, 2019, accused Abbasi of causing a loss of Rs21 billion to the national exchequer.

Recently, Abbasi has distanced himself from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and submitted paperwork to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the registration of his new political party.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with neighboring Iran during his statements regarding the visit of the Iranian president to Pakistan.

