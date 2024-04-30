Open Menu

Naseem Shah Among Others Who Registers For LPL 2024

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2024 | 01:14 PM

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

Scheduled to take place across Colombo, Dambulla, and Kandy, the LPL 2024 will kick off on July 1 and conclude with the final match on July 21.

Hundreds of players including Nasim Shah have shown interest in participating in the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024.

Scheduled to take place across Colombo, Dambulla, and Kandy, the LPL 2024 will kick off on July 1 and conclude with the final match on July 21.

These players, hailing from 24 different countries, are vying for spots in the squads of the five franchises competing in the league. Tamim Iqbal, Tom Sauti, Rossi Van Der Dussen and Jamie Neesham have expressed their intent to join, alongside star players such as Usman Khawaja, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Avon Lewis.

Following a format akin to previous seasons, the tournament will consist of five teams playing a total of 24 matches.

The competition will include a double-round robin league stage, followed by qualifiers, an eliminator, and ultimately the grand finale, resembling the structure popularized by the IPL.

With four out of five teams set to qualify for the playoffs, anticipation for the LPL 2024 is high.

