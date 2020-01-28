Canada Deputy Prime Minister Calls for Expeditious Passage of USMCA Trade Agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland called on opposition parliamentarians to proceed with the ratification of the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) without undue delays.

"I ask that all of us in this place, as colleagues, put Canada and Canadians first and pass this legislation without undue delay," Freeland said on Monday echoing similar earlier calls by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

However, the opposition indicated that they intend to do their due diligence in examining the trade agreement prior to voting to ratify.

Areas of potential contention are the USMCA effects on Canada's dairy and aluminum sectors. One of US President Donald Trump's objectives in renegotiating the trade agreement was the restructuring of Canada's dairy supply management system in order to allow US farmers greater access to Canadian markets.

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said that the new trade deal would delocalize aluminum production in Canada - in particular in the province of Quebec - and would leave Canadian producers at a disadvantage in comparison with Chinese and Mexican manufacturers.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said Canadian conceded during the negotiation "to just about every point" to enable the enforceability of the new trade agreement.

Should the trade agreement be expeditiously approved by the opposition parliamentarians, it would likely set up a ratifying vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Canada will likely be the last of the three trade agreement signatories to ratify the accor, which has already been approved by Mexico and the United States.

According to multiple US media, Trump is expected to sign the new trade agreement into law on Wednesday.