UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Will Not 'Hesitate' To Change AstraZeneca Vaccine Licensing If More Issues Emerge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 03:10 AM

Canada Will Not 'Hesitate' to Change AstraZeneca Vaccine Licensing if More Issues Emerge

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Canadian health regulators will not hesitate to change the terms of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine license if additional safety issues emerge, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said.

Hajdu was grilled by the official opposition's health critic, Michelle Rempel Garner, about the Canada's first reported case of blood clotting following inoculation with the AstraZenaca vaccine.

"All vaccines approved for use in Canada undergo routine and scrutinous attention. All adverse effects are reported through Health Canada and Health Canada monitors that data closely and will not hesitate to change its licensing for use in Canada should there be any risk to Canadians," Hajdu said during a Question Period session on Tuesday.

The first reported case of blood clotting will be included in Health Canada's study of the link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the deadly side effect, the Federal department said in a statement earlier on Tuesday.

Health Canada has paused inoculating Canadians under the age of 55 with the AstraZeneca vaccine following a recommendation from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI).

Canadian health regulators have also issued a disclaimer regarding blood clots that may potentially form in individuals who receive an AstraZeneca shot, but have not officially listed it as an official side effect.

Concerns about vaccine side effects began in mid-March, following dozens of reports of blood clotting after inoculations, prompting several nearly 20 countries to halt the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Related Topics

Canada May All From Blood Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK ICC, RAK SME sign MoU to boost investment oppo ..

3 hours ago

‘National Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and ..

3 hours ago

Biden to give speech Wednesday on US withdrawal fr ..

2 hours ago

UN Chief to Virtually Kick Off Afghanistan Peace C ..

2 hours ago

US to Retain Enough Capabilities After Afghan Exit ..

2 hours ago

Ever Given Insurer Calls Suez Canal's $900Mln Comp ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.