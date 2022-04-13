(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Canada's Alberta province has severed its ties with three Russian regions over the Ukraine crisis, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

When asked about the current state of inter-regional ties between the two countries, Stepanov stated, "Moscow notes their freezing on the Canadian side in the current conditions."

"The province of Alberta has taken the most radical step," he added. "I received a cc of the letter from Alberta premier Jason Kenney in which he states that Alberta is unilaterally terminating its ties with three Russian regions.

These are the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, the Tyumen region and the Khanty-Mansiysk Area.

"They present it as a gesture of protest against the Russian special military operation. At the same time, we must understand that in fact such a gesture by the authorities is due to the fact that a powerful Ukrainian diaspora lives in the province, which, in fact, is pushing the authorities to make decisions that have nothing to do with the crisis in Ukraine," Stepanov said.